NHL Stars Lightning free live stream, watch online

The Tampa Bay Lightning host the Dallas Stars tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET at the Amalie Arena. Tonight's contest is the second and final meeting between these teams unless they meet again in the Stanley Cup Finals. Last time they met, Tampa Bay won 2-0.

Tampa Bay is having one of the most dominant seasons in recent years. They are 42-11-4 with 88 points and are first in the Eastern Conference with a 15-point cushion over the Maple Leafs. The Lightning is currently on a three-game winning streak and has scored 16 goals in those three games.

The Lightning has three players with 25 or more goals this season, so it's no surprise that they average 3.84 goals per game which leads the league. Their top player this season has been right winger, Nikita Kucherov.

Kucherov leads the team with 25 goals, 63 assists, and 88 points this season. He is on pace to finish with 36 goals, 91 assists, and 127 points. It's clear that Kucherov is the front runner for the Hart Memorial Trophy, the NHL's MVP award.

Dallas has had an average season thus far, but you can make a case that they have been bitten by the injury bug this year. The Stars are 29-22-5 with 63 points and are sixth in the Western Conference. They are 12 points back of first place, but they also have just a four-point lead over the eighth seed.

The Stars have been struggling on the road this season; they are 11-14-3 away from home and are in the midst of a five-game road trip.

Center Tyler Seguin leads the team with 24 goals, 30 assists, and 54 points this season.

Dallas will be without their starting goaltender and ex-Lightning fan favorite, Ben Bishop. Bishop is 19-12-2 with a 2.30 GAA and .924 save percentage this season. He has yet to return after suffering an upper-body injury against Arizona on Feb. 4.

ESPN+ will feature tonight's contest between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Dallas Stars. Will the Stars be able to snap Tampa Bay's three-game win streak or will the Lightning make it four wins in a row? Tune in to find out!

Stars vs. Lightning free live stream, ESPN+ viewing information

Date: Thursday, Feb. 14

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports Sun (Tampa Bay broadcast), FOX Sports Southwest (Dallas broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+ free trial