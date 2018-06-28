NSFW World Cup pics photos of fans: Hottest so far

More than any other sport and more than any other event, soccer fans go absolutely insane at the NSFW World Cup. They’ll fight, they’ll drink, they’ll get naked.
As we saw this week with Argentina soccer legend Maradona, people tend to get carried away with their booze and it can get quite sloppy. Summertime in Russia might not be as hot as it is in Brazil right now, but it can get toasty. That’s why many fans at the World Cup thought it would be a good idea to strip down. Here are some of the most NSFW World Cup pics photos of fans so far.
The finest fans from Brazil.
Brazil World Cup fans pic.twitter.com/gGVJlzNKLI
These two.
Brazil World Cup fans 2 pic.twitter.com/uX9DWr0Afm
Drop top.
Fan before Denmark versus France pic.twitter.com/yLFG1aXjn5
Why all the hate?
Denmark fan tattoo. pic.twitter.com/odgUTfpf9e
Spreading love
World Cup fan blowing kisses before Australia versus Peru. pic.twitter.com/iMBGA6sIQM
The aftermath
Kiss blown. pic.twitter.com/BDILHXMUKm
Thumbs up to no clothes.
Denmark's Mathias Jorgensen thumbs up shirt off. pic.twitter.com/zsNwGx7nqi
No one loves like the French.
Love from the French. pic.twitter.com/7Wtte2KjU9
Out of her league.
Go Iceland. pic.twitter.com/hbSfBpYL3T
Grow some hair, dude!
Soccer fans. pic.twitter.com/h6rDa3dM5H
Seriously, cover that s*** up!
Soccer fans 2. pic.twitter.com/9p9Tj1fCm0
Lovable loser.
Sad German. pic.twitter.com/jeZ6VHDr4u
How are the steroids in Europe?
Danish fan flexes. pic.twitter.com/1UUfrVrLcy
Swallow the worm.
Straight tequila pre-game for Mexico fans. pic.twitter.com/pnKWjLT2EY
Smile, red.
Costa Rica fans getting into it. pic.twitter.com/FHuwhhII9W
Soccer tats are the best.
Serbia's Aleksander Kolarov shirt off. pic.twitter.com/86fjOCchio
No fair, Brazil.
Brazilian fans continue to dominate the World Cup. pic.twitter.com/JEBM3q7kuq
NSFW World Cup
Brazil 2. pic.twitter.com/BHD1zkLEA3
No such thing as too much PDA in Brazil.
Brazilian kiss. pic.twitter.com/1fVuQocRNN
Brazilian watch party.
Brazilian pre-game. pic.twitter.com/TZn0JYrqaP
One more time.
There she is again. pic.twitter.com/eJNcIRCsUo
