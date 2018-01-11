Overwatch League: Free live stream Stage 1 Week 1

Esports' newest league debuted on Wednesday. Here is how you can catch all the action.

The Overwatch League has kicked off and will run into June. (Photo: Blizzard)

The Overwatch League is officially underway after the first-ever night saw three matches played out at Blizzard Arena in Los Angeles.

Both local teams were in action to kick off the league's inaugural season as the Los Angeles Valiant and Gladiators shut out the San Francisco Shock and Shanghai Dragons respectively 4-0. The nightcap saw the Soul Dynasty defeat the Dallas Fuel 2-1.

For those who are still not sure of how the league works, click here for its format.

Three days remain in the first week of the first stage as each of the 12 teams will play twice before Saturday. The other half of the league has still yet to make their debuts, including teams from New York, Philadelphia and Boston.

Here is the upcoming schedule for the rest of Stage 1, Week 1:

Thursday, Jan. 11

London Spitfire vs. Florida Mayhem- 5 p.m. ET

Philadelphia Fusion vs. Houston Outlaws- 7 p.m.

Boston Uprising vs. New York Excelsior- 9 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 12

Los Angeles Valiant vs. Dallas Fuel- 7 p.m.

Florida Mayhem vs. Boston Uprising- 9 p.m.

San Francisco Shock vs. Shanghai Dragons- 11 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 13

London Spitfire vs. Philadelphia Fusion- 2 p.m.

New York Excelsior vs. Houston Outlaws- 4 p.m.

Seoul Dynast vs. Los Angeles Gladiators- 6 p.m.

All games can be viewed on Twitch:

Free live stream link- Overwatch League: Stage 1, Week 1