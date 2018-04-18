Patriots Nick Foles NFL trade rumors: Would Eagles deal?

If Tom Brady, who is not taking part in Patriots voluntary workouts this week, decides to retire this offseason as has been speculated upon by the likes of ESPN’s Adam Schefter – expect Patriots Nick Foles NFL trade rumors to heat up. Anything and everything would be on the table for the Patriots this summer if the GOAT calls it quits, including the team looking at trade options. Foles, who beat the Patriots in the Super Bowl in February, is without question the best quarterback on the NFL trade market.

Foles is playing things cool in Philadelphia right now as Carson Wentz is set to return from injury and take over the starting spot. But make no mistake, the reigning Super Bowl MVP wants to start in the NFL again.

“I know there was some stuff going around about a possible trade,” Foles told NBC 10 Philadelphia. “I would love the opportunity to be a starter again. I know my spot in Philadelphia. I think I’ve shown what I can do. I’m signed for one more year and I love the team and I love the city. I’m excited for Carson to get back on his feet. I’ll be ready to go whenever they need me.”

The Eagles are said to be seeking at least one (possibly) two first round picks for Foles, which is likely not a price Bill Belichick would be willing to pay. The Patriots are expected to use one of their four picks in the first two rounds of the upcoming NFL Draft on a quarterback, likely a QB from the second tier like Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield or Mason Rudolph. It’s unlikely that Belichick would throw one of them to the wolves in Year 1 – which makes finding a stop-gap more likely. Foles is heading into the final year of his contract.