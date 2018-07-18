Paul Pogba Juventus transfer: Set to join Cristiano Ronaldo?

While the World Cup winner is being pursued by Barcelona, he could make a return to his former club.

Manchester United midfielder and French World Cup winner Paul Pogba seemingly has one foot out of England as the 25-year-old continues to be the subject of transfer rumors around Europe.

After a falling out with manager Jose Mourinho that looks like it is beyond repair, Pogba was initially believed to have been offered to Spanish side Barcelona, who are in need of midfield replacements after the departure of Andres Iniesta and Paulinho.

According to a report by the Mirror, though, Pogba looks like he wants to head back to his former club Juventus, the Frenchman calling the Italian side in hopes of a reunion.

Pogba spent four years with Juventus before being signed by Manchester United in 2016. He helped the Turin side reach the Champions League Final in 2015 before losing to Barcelona 3-1.

One of the biggest former rivals of Barcelona, Cristiano Ronaldo, could very well be the reason why Pogba is trying to make his way back to his old club as Italian newspaper Tuttosport claims that the "Ronaldo effect," is to thank for this:

Tuttosport who, contrary to popular opinion, got the Cristiano to Juve story right now say the Ronaldo effect has Pogba wanting a Juventus return. pic.twitter.com/gMYy3HE8lr — M•A•J¹³ (@Ultra_Suristic) July 17, 2018

Pogba has made 88 appearances with Manchester United since his return in 2016. He's scored 15 goals while winning the Europa League and EFL Cup.

Juventus, however, has much more to offer with Ronaldo featured in its attack as the Italian giants look to be early favorites to win the Champions League next year. United can't even say that it is the best team in Manchester as crosstown rivals City are coming off a Premier League title.