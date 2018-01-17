Paulina Gretzky (Dustin Johnson girlfriend, Wayne Gretzky daughter) NSFW new Instagram pics

Paulina Gretzky is back at it on Instagram again. And it is quite impressive.

Just six months after having a baby with her fiance, pro golfer and major champion Dustin Johnson, the model and daughter of hockey great Wayne was back on social media rocking a red one-piece bathing suit. Accompanying Johnson through the Hawaii swing of the PGA Tour, her body has bounced back impressively after the couple had their second son in June.

The photos emphasize a trend that has already been developing in recent months — the one piece is back. Above are a few of the best recent images from her Instagram.