Sixers NBA Summer League: New face for 76ers

The former Syracuse Orange big man will be playing for the Sixers in Las Vegas

With the NBA Draft in the rearview mirror, basketball fans are now turning their attention to free agency and summer league. While free agency has become must-see TV over the years, the summer league gives fans a chance to see their team's respective draft picks in action.

The Philadelphia 76ers will begin summer league play on July 6 in the MGM Resorts NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada. With the date vastly approaching, the Sixers need to start putting together a roster.

According to Mike Waters of Syracuse.com, forward Chris McCullough will be playing with the Sixers in the summer league. The 23-year old McCullough is an unrestricted free agent and just wrapped up his third NBA season.

McCullough, 6-foot-11, 200 lbs., was drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2015 NBA Draft. However, the former Syracuse product did not play much his rookie season due to a knee injury he suffered his freshman season.

After playing 38 games with Brooklyn over two seasons, McCullough was traded to the Washington Wizards in the 2016-17 season. This past season with the Wizards, he averaged 2.4 points and 1.3 rebounds in 19 games.

In addition to playing in the NBA, McCullough also spent some time in the NBA G-League this past season. Since the Wizards did not have a G-League affiliate at the time, McCullough played with the Long Island Nets, Northern Arizona Suns, Wisconsin Herd, and Erie Bayhawks.

The 23-year old will be joining a Sixers summer league squad, which will most likely have this year's draft class (Zhaire Smith, Landry Shamet, and Shake Milton), plus Jonah Bolden. At the end of the season, former Sixers general manager Bryan Colangelo hinted that Bolden would join the team for next season (h/t Philly.com).

Nevertheless, for McCullough, this should be a good opportunity for him to showcase his skills for other NBA teams.