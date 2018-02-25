11 reasons for Flyers 11-game point streak

The Flyers have the best record in hockey over their last 11 games.

The Flyers have somehow experienced the low of lows and high of highs in the same season.

First, they suffered through a 10-game winless skid (0-5-5) in November. Then, with their 5-3 victory over the Senators on Saturday, the Flyers extended their streak of consecutive games of gaining at least a point to 11 (9-0-2) in February.

There are many reasons as to why their fortunes have reversed so drastically, but here are our top 11 (in no particular order).

1. Goalie Depth

Brian Elliott, Michal Neuvirth, rookie Alex Lyon and Petr Mrazek each have at least two wins during the span.

2. Closing games out

One of their biggest issues in the losing streak was squandering leads late in the game. Outside of a shootout loss to the Devils, they’ve protected every lead in the third period.

3. Winning beyond regulation

They have won three games in overtime and gone 1-2 in shootouts.

4. Nolan Patrick blossoming

The lightbulb has gone on for No. 2 overall pick in last June’s draft. He’s tallied four goals, including one in the last three games, has a five-game point streak and looks comfortable on the first power play unit while filling in for the injured Wayne Simmonds.

5. Discipline

The Flyers did not have to kill a penalty over three straight games for the first time in club history – although the Broad Street Bullies would probably not be proud. Their penalty kill has been the third best in the league this month.

6. Beating the best

The goalies they’ve beaten: Carey Price twice, Sergei Bobrovsky twice, Henrik Lundqvist and Matt Murray.

7. Dave Hakstol

The coach has pushed the right buttons with line formations, especially moving Travis Konecny to the top line and pairing Shayne Gostisbehere with Ivan Provorov on the first defensive unit.

8. Claude Giroux

The captain hasn’t just been the best player on his team, he’s been one of the best in the NHL He’s scored seven goals, added nine assists and boasts a plus-11. Giroux is second in the league with 74 points and garnering Hart Trophy consideration for the league’s top player.

9. Key power play goals

Although the man-advantage has been mediocre, the Flyers have made the most of their limited success as they have either tied the game or gone in front with power play goals.

10. Road warriors

The Flyers have won six straight games away from the Wells Fargo Center and currently own the third best road record in the Eastern Conference.

11. Lucky bounces

As evidenced by Saturday’s game, the hockey gods are surely looking down at them. Brandon Manning scored the flukiest goal the organization has seen in years. While shooting the puck into the zone from behind the blue line, the took a wild carom off the boards and ended up in the net.