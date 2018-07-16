2018 Eagles Training Camp Preview: Carson Wentz, Nick Foles

Over the next week or so at the Metro, we will get you prepared for this year's edition of Philadelphia Eagles training camp. Unlike previous summers, the Eagles will hit the practice field at the NovaCare Complex as defending Super Bowl champions.

How will they handle the pressure of being the hunted and not the underdogs? Only time will tell.

However, before we can fast forward to Week 1 of the regular season, we have to take a look at each position group on the roster. Some positions have more questions than others, while others are deep with immense talent.

To begin this series of previews, we will talk about the Eagles' quarterback room, which might be the best in the NFL.

1. Carson Wentz - If he did not suffer a late season-ending injury, Carson Wentz would have won NFL MVP over the likes of New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Wentz had a career year in 2017 and was one of the main catalysts in helping the Eagles be the first seed in the NFC.

Last season, Wentz completed 60.2 percent of his passes for 3,296 yards, 33 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. While the numbers look great, many fans are wondering will Wentz be ready for the regular season opener? He is coming off of a torn ACL and LCL, so the Eagles will be cautious with their franchise quarterback.

Do not expect Wentz to see much action in the preseason as a majority of the snaps will go to Nick Foles, Nate Sudfeld, and Joe Callahan. For the Eagles to defend their Super Bowl crown successfully, they will need a healthy Wentz for all 16 games.

2. Nick Foles - Foles did an admirable job, filling in for Carson Wentz late last season. After a good performance against the New York Giants in Week 15, there was a mild confidence that Foles could get the Eagles a victory in the playoffs.

But that confidence soon went away as Foles did not play well in the final two games of the regular season.

The veteran quarterback, however, was not fazed heading into the playoffs, but instead relished in it. As we all know, Foles put together a magical three-game run in the playoffs to help the Eagles win Super Bowl 52.

Heading into training camp, the Eagles are not worried if Wentz is ready by the start of the regular season because of Foles. He is maybe the best backup quarterback in the league and can run the offense to perfection. It is not a surprise that other teams in the NFL were interested in acquiring Foles earlier this offseason.

3. Nate Sudfeld - Sudfeld only played meaningful snaps in last season's regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys, but the Eagles really like his skills.

The former Indiana Hoosier was on the practice squad for the majority of the season until November, when the Eagles signed him to the 53-man roster. You might be asking yourself why they would do such a thing? Reportedly, the Indianapolis Colts were trying to steal him.

Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman sang Sudfeld's praise at this past year's NFL Draft combine.

“Nate Sudfeld has a tremendous skill set, not only to be a No. 2 in this league, but we think he can develop into a starter,” Roseman said (h/t Allentown Morning Call). “He’s incredibly smart, athletic, he has a good frame and can make all of the throws."

If Foles does depart next offseason, Sudfeld could be the backup to Wentz for the foreseeable future.

4. Joe Callahan - There's nothing much to say about Callahan but that he is just a camp arm. However, he did have a successful college career football career with Division III Wesley College.

Callahan spent last season with the Green Bay Packers and signed a two-year contract with the Eagles earlier in the offseason.