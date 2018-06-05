2018 NBA Draft: Mikal Bridges scheduled to work out for Sixers

The former Villanova Wildcat could be selected by the Sixers with the No. 10 pick.

The 2018 NBA Draft is less than three weeks away and the pre-draft workouts are heating up. Draft prospects all over the country are working out for many NBA teams hoping to either get drafted or latch on to a summer league roster.

One player, who will definitely get drafted and possibly in the top-10 is former Villanova Wildcat forward Mikal Bridges. He was one of the main catalysts in helping the Wildcats win their second national championship in three seasons.

Bridges worked out for the Chicago Bulls on Monday and is scheduled to work out for both the Philadelphia 76ers and the New York Knicks, according to ESPN’s Nick Friedell.

It does not come as a surprise that Bridges is scheduled to work out for the Sixers. The Sixers, who own the tenth pick in the draft, could certainly use the former Great Valley High School product.

Bridges will in perfectly in today’s NBA and would give the Sixers another 3-and-D wing to pair with Robert Covington in certain lineups. This past season at Villanova, the redshirt junior came into his own and became an offensive threat for the Wildcats.

Bridges averaged 17.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.5 steals in 32.1 minutes per game. He also shot 51.4 percent from the field and 43.5 percent from three-point range on six attempts per game.

Defensively, the 6-foot-7 forward was outstanding too this past season. He posted a DRtg (defensive rating) of 98.2, defensive rebounding percentage of 13.8, and blocking percentage of 3.5.

It was a career year for Bridges and an improvement from his redshirt sophomore campaign, where he only averaged 9.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists a game.

If he is still available for the Sixers, Bridges would be an instant contributor. Even though he lacks the ability to be a knockdown scorer, his two-ways skills are too valuable to pass up on.