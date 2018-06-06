2018 NBA Draft: Miles Bridges, Lonnie Walker to work out for Sixers

Both players could be an option for the Sixers in the first round of the NBA Draft.

It appears that the Philadelphia 76ers will be holding their first big NBA draft workout next week.

Former Michigan State forward Miles Bridges and former Miami Hurricanes guard Lonnie Walker IV are scheduled to participate in a group workout for the Sixers on Monday, June 11, according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic.

Bridges could be a potential option for the Sixers as they hold the tenth overall pick in the draft, while Walker could be available between the 15-20 pick range in the first round.

If the Sixers want to grab Walker, they do have another first round pick at No. 26 and a multitude of second round picks to use for a potential trade up.

This past season at Michigan State, Bridges had a fantastic sophomore campaign. He averaged 17.1 points, 7.0 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 31.4 minutes per game.

Even though he is known for his high flying dunks and athleticism, Bridges shot 45.7 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from three-point range. He could’ve declared for the draft as a freshman, but wanted to help the Spartans make a run in the NCAA tournament.

Bridges would fit in well with the Sixers as another 3-and-D wing and can guard multiple positions on the court. Walker, on the other hand, is intriguing shooting guard prospect that can also help the Sixers instantly.

The Reading, Pa. native was fun to watch this past season at the University of Miami. The freshman guard can jump out of the gym, create off the dribble, and attacks the basket with no fear.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 11.5 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 27.8 minutes per game this past season. He also shot 41.5 percent from the field and 34.6 percent from three-point range on 5.1 attempts per game.

Both players would give the Sixers something that they desperately need more of, which is more three-point shooting and the ability to get the basket.

And what’s even better is that both players would not have to start right away for the Sixers. They could work themselves into Brett Brown’s rotation and provide the team with high energy plays on both sides of the floor.