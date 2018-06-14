2018 NBA Draft: Sixers open to trading draft picks

The Sixers could be looking to make a few deals on draft night.

The 2018 NBA Draft is only a week away and it appears that the Philadelphia 76ers could be heavily involved in the trade market.

Heading into the draft, the Sixers have a large amount of draft picks at their disposal, six to be exact. It is expected that the team will their two first-round picks as they could add two impact players at Nos. 10 and 26.

After that, the Sixers have four second-round picks, which is more than they actually need. Philadelphia is already a young team, so it would be pointless to waste four picks on guys that may end up cutting.



Therefore, the Sixers are opened to trading their four second-round selections (38, 39, 56, 60), according to Michael Scotto of The Athletic. Scotto adds that the Sixers could look to move this year’s second-round picks for future second-round picks.

In last year’s draft, the Sixers made three selections in the second-round (Jonah Bolden, Sterling Brown, Mathias Lessort). Brown wasn’t a Sixer for long as they traded his rights to the Milwaukee Bucks for $1.9 million.

However, out of their two draft and stash prospects (Lessort, Bolden), Bolden seems ready to come over and be a contributor for the Sixers next season.

If the Sixers do decide to keep a couple of selections in the second-round, it will most likely be Nos. 38 and 39. At that spot in the draft, they could find players who fit a need and could fill out the depth chart at a certain position.

A few draft prospects to keep in mind for the Sixers in the second round are SMU’s Shake Milton, West Virginia’s Jevon Carter, and Miami’s Bruce Brown. The Sixers worked out all three players this week on separate occasions at their practice facility in Camden, N.J.

Brown and Carter are more defensive-minded players, while Milton is a combo guard that has a lot of offensive tools and the abilities to be solid on defense in the NBA.

The NBA draft promises to be good as the Sixers are looking to continue their upward trend towards top spot in the Eastern Conference.