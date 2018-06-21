2018 NBA Draft: Sixers select Landry Shamet

The Sixers worked out the former Wichita State point guard earlier this week.

After acquiring former Texas Tech guard Zhaire Smith in a trade with the Phoenix Suns earlier in the first round, the Sixers selected former Wichita State point guard Landry Shamet with the 26th overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

The Sixers worked out Shamet on Tuesday at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

The former Wichita State point guard declared for the draft on March 29, after two great seasons playing under head coach Gregg Marshall.

This past season, Shamet had a breakout year for the Shockers, averaging a team-high 14.9 points per game and led the American Athletic Conference in assists with 5.2 assists per game.

With the Sixers, the 21-year-old Shamet will be playing more a combo guard role. He can play off the ball and knock the three ball at a consistent rate, which will help Philadelphia.

As a redshirt sophomore, Shamet shot 44.2 percent from distance on 5.9 attempts per game. This was a slight improvement from the previous season, where he shot a ridiculous 43.9 percent.

On Thursday night, Shamet was asked about his potential role on the team and highlighted his three-point shooting.

"I can provide three-point shooting immediately, and I'm somebody that is going to play hard," he said.

"Playing for Coach [Gregg] Marshall you aren't going to get on the floor if you don't give effort on the defensive end of the floor and play hard. The three-point shot in the NBA is huge now, and I think I can do that right away."

Outside of his shooting, the 6-foot-4 guard can get to the basket, using his size to shield himself against larger defenders.

Here is more on Shamet's skills via Sports Illustrated:

Shamet spearheaded an efficient Wichita State offense that relied heavily on high pick-and-roll actions. He’s experienced and skilled enough to be successful in an NBA role but will need to find ways to overcome what he lacks athletically.

In their scouting report, SI compared Shamet to current Brooklyn Nets point guard Spencer Dinwiddie. If that's the case, then this could be a solid pick for the Sixers.

Dinwiddie has started to come into his own with the Nets, not only being a facilitator but also a scorer.

Unlike their first selection in Smith, Shamet can shoot and has the offensive skills to compete for minutes at either guard position next season.