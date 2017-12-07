3 things to watch for when Eagles, Rams duel in Los Angeles

It may be overstating it a bit to proclaim that the Eagles' 2017 season is riding on the result of their Week 14 game against the Rams.

But their Super Bowl hopes could take an enormous hit if they can't prevail against the 9-3 surprise NFC West favorites.

After falling last week in Seattle, the Eagles have surrendered their top seeding in the NFC. In order to earn home field advantage back they need to take care of business themselves whilst also getting help from Minnesota, who owns the strength of schedule tie-breaker.

Philly risks falling out of a first round bye as well, which with it would lose home field advantage after the first playoff game. All of this assuming they clinch the NFC East with one more win — which is assumed they will.

With all of that being said, the Birds' 4:25 kickoff on FOX will be the best match up of the upcoming week of NFL action. Here are three things to watch for: