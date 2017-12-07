Army Navy Game 2017 free live stream

Links on where to stream the Army Navy game for free.

For the 118th time Army and Navy will go to battle in front of a national TV audiance. Those looking for football to watch Saturday, December 9 will have one choice and one choice alone — the 118th playing of America's Game.

The rest of the college football world will watch the two proud traditions fight for the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy with a 3 p.m. kickoff.

Cable subscibers can tune in on CBS, or stream it using their cable log ins using the CBS Sports website.

Cord-cutters have other options, including Facebook live, VipStand.tv or YouTube live.

Links will be updated just prior to kickoff.

The game will see Navy looking to avenge last year's loss to Army, their first setback to them in 14 meetings. Lincoln Financial Field hosts the game, as it will for the next four years. The players are excited to play in the home of the NFL's Philadelphia Eagles.

"The team loves to be able to play in an NFL Stadium," Army defensive lineman and captain John Voit said. "It feels like you're big time and makes the game so much bigger."