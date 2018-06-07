Bryan Colangelo resigns as Sixers general manager over Twitter accounts

The Sixers will immediately begin their search for a new general manager.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Philadelphia 76ers and general manager Bryan Colangelo have agreed to part ways. The Sixers ownership group will be holding a press conference this afternoon to officially make the announcement.

Sixers Managing Partner Josh Harris released an official statement on Thursday, confirming the resignation of Colangelo.

“The Philadelphia 76ers organization has accepted the resignation of President of Basketball Operations Bryan Colangelo, effective immediately. We appreciate Bryan’s many contributions during his time leading our basketball operations and thank him for the work he did in positioning the team for long-term success,” he said.



Wojnarowski also reports that Sixers head coach Brett Brown will be overseeing the team’s basketball operations on an interim basis.

Last week, The Ringer published a story on Colangelo’s alleged use of burner Twitter accounts. Through cited evidence in their story, the media outlet connected numerous Twitter accounts to Colangelo and the damaging things that were said on the social media site.

The anonymous Twitter accounts posted negative things about current Sixers’ Joel Embiid and Markelle Fultz, and former Sixers’ Jahlil Okafor and Nerlens Noel.

Therefore, the Sixers launched their own independent investigation a couple of days later into the Colangelo’s social media use. The team hired New York-based law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP to investigate the Twitter accounts potentially linked to Colangelo.

The law firm released their statement on Thursday about the investigation, concluding that they do not believe Colangelo established the accounts or posted on them. But found evidence that supports Colangelo’s wife, Barbara Bottini, created and posted on the numerous accounts in question.

In their statement, the law firm added that when interviewed Ms. Bottini admitted to those said actions and forensic evidence backed it up.

