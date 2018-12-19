Carmelo Anthony NBA trade rumors: Sixers, Lakers, Hornets

It has been about a month since Carmelo Anthony last played in an NBA game. The 10-time All-star appeared in ten games this season with the Houston Rockets, which turned out to be a failed experiment.

Anthony looked like a shell of himself in Houston and was used a scapegoat for the team's problems to begin the season. Therefore, to make things easier for both parties involved, the 34-year-old forward has been away from the organization as they try to find a new landing spot for him.

Unfortunately, there has not been a booming market for the former Olympian, who became eligible to be traded this past weekend (Dec. 15). Chris Sheridan of GetMoreSports reported last month that the Sixers were interested in having Anthony play at power forward.

However, Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Tuesday that the Sixers, Charlotte Hornets, and Los Angeles Lakers "have resisted the idea" of acquiring of Anthony.

While it does not come as a surprise to see the Sixers reject the idea of bringing Anthony aboard. Many people thought that Anthony would find his way to Los Angeles with LeBron James.

James, who is one of Anthony's biggest supporters, has always wanted to play on the same team with his banana boat brother.

"We’ll see. I don’t run the team," said James (h/t New York Daily News). "There are obviously things that need to be worked out on both sides. But I’ve always wanted to play with Melo, and if the opportunity presents itself, it’ll be great. So we’ll see what happens."

Could the Lakers use Anthony? Certainly, as he would provide them with another shooter/scorer, but right now, Los Angeles has a considerable amount of young players, who they need to continue to develop. In addition to that, the Lakers still have to figure out what they want to do with Kentavious Caldwell-Pope.

Finally, in regards to Charlotte, that would be the ultimate low-point for Anthony. Even though the Hornets could use the extra offensive firepower to help out standout veteran point guard Kemba Walker, it would be hard to see him not playing for a playoff contender at this point of his career.

We shall see what happens with Anthony, whose NBA career is looking more and more bleak with each passing day.