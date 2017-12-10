Carson Wentz latest: Is it a torn ACL? When will we know?

You can stop hitting refresh on your Carson Wentz twitter search.

Reports that the Eagles quarterback — front-runner for MVP even after getting injuryed through three quarters in a 43-35 win Sunday over the Rams (a game in which he had four touchdown passes) — has a torn ACL are a but premature. But the mood among the Eagles is a bit bittersweet.

The team clinched the NFC East but could be relying on Nick Foles to lead them in their first playoff game since 2013 (ironically a game he played in, a loss against the Saints).

Wentz exited the game three plays after the injur occured. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery before he was examined and ruled out with a knee injury.

"I don't know anything yet until we evaluate him fully tomorrow," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said after the game.

When reporters pressed him for more, implying that Wentz would miss time, Pederson continued.

"You're speculating that he's going to be out," the coach said. "So until I know more tomorrow on him, it's hard to say. But listen, there's a lot of leaders on that football team right now. And you saw it tonight."

The man himself tweeted Sunday evening, seeming at peace with whatever might happen in the upcoming weeks.

NFC East Champs! So proud of the resiliency of this team. Such a special group of men.



And I greatly appreciate all the prayers! I know my God is a powerful one with a perfect plan. Time to just lean in to him and trust whatever the circumstances! #Proverbs3:5-6 — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) December 11, 2017

Wentz was also seen walking, somewhat normally, all by himself after the game.

Here's a look at Carson Wentz walking off the field shortly after leaving the game with an injury. pic.twitter.com/jh3vHdxkmW — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) December 11, 2017

Wentz will have an MRI back in Philadelphia Monday but the hopes and dreams of every believing Eagles fan was and will be tested over the next few weeks. That Wentz could, and is looking likely, to end his potential MVP season after 13 games is a bit of a tragedy. He set an Eagles team record with his 33rd touchdown pass on the year and 40 scores was a reasonable milestone with games left against the Giants, Raiders and Cowboys remaining.

The latest from Adam Schefter (as of 9:36 PM Monday):

Carson Wentz’s ACL was loose when it was tested manually today, which is why team fears it’s torn; Wentz is scheduled to undergo an MRI in Philadelphia on Monday, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 11, 2017

According to Bookmaker.eu, the Eagles were NFC favorites to make the Super Bowl and had the second best odds to win it all before the game Sunday.

If Wentz indeed does suffer a season-ending knee injury Sunday, oddsmakers at BookMaker.eu plan to adjust the Eagles’ chances to win the NFC to +400 (from +200) and the Super Bowl to +1000.

Even though Foles has shown he can win with the Eagles before, Las Vegas isn't willing to show faith in him doing it again. It's questionable whether Eagles fans will do the same.