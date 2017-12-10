Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

Carson Wentz latest: Is it a torn ACL? When will we know?

Carson Wentz could have suffered a season-ending knee injury in Los Angeles Sunday.
By
Evan Macy
 Published : December 10, 2017 | Updated : December 10, 2017

You can stop hitting refresh on your Carson Wentz twitter search.

Reports that the Eagles quarterback — front-runner for MVP even after getting injuryed through three quarters in a 43-35 win Sunday over the Rams (a game in which he had four touchdown passes) — has a torn ACL are a but premature. But the mood among the Eagles is a bit bittersweet.

The team clinched the NFC East but could be relying on Nick Foles to lead them in their first playoff game since 2013 (ironically a game he played in, a loss against the Saints).

Wentz exited the game three plays after the injur occured. He threw a go-ahead touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery before he was examined and ruled out with a knee injury.

RelatedArticles
3 things we saw as Eagles outshoot Rams, lose Carson Wentz to knee injury (torn ACL?)12/10/17

"I don't know anything yet until we evaluate him fully tomorrow," Eagles head coach Doug Pederson said after the game.

When reporters pressed him for more, implying that Wentz would miss time, Pederson continued.

"You're speculating that he's going to be out," the coach said. "So until I know more tomorrow on him, it's hard to say. But listen, there's a lot of leaders on that football team right now. And you saw it tonight."

The man himself tweeted Sunday evening, seeming at peace with whatever might happen in the upcoming weeks.

Wentz was also seen walking, somewhat normally, all by himself after the game.

Wentz will have an MRI back in Philadelphia Monday but the hopes and dreams of every believing Eagles fan was and will be tested over the next few weeks. That Wentz could, and is looking likely, to end his potential MVP season after 13 games is a bit of a tragedy. He set an Eagles team record with his 33rd touchdown pass on the year and 40 scores was a reasonable milestone with games left against the Giants, Raiders and Cowboys remaining.

The latest from Adam Schefter (as of 9:36 PM Monday):

According to Bookmaker.eu, the Eagles were NFC favorites to make the Super Bowl and had the second best odds to win it all before the game Sunday.

If Wentz indeed does suffer a season-ending knee injury Sunday, oddsmakers at BookMaker.eu plan to adjust the Eagles’ chances to win the NFC to +400 (from +200) and the Super Bowl to +1000. 

Even though Foles has shown he can win with the Eagles before, Las Vegas isn't willing to show faith in him doing it again. It's questionable whether Eagles fans will do the same.

 
Tags:SportsNFLEaglesFantasy FootballfantasyPhillyPhiladelphia
 
Consider AlsoFurther Articles
Latest News

 
Trending