Eagles 2018 full schedule: Eagles play five primetime games

The Eagles play on Thursday night twice and in London once in 2018.

It doesn't seem too long ago that Eagles fans were adding "February 4, 2018" onto their sports calendar.

Months after the Eagles hoisted their first ever Lombardi trophy, the calender is turning — literally — as a new slate of 16 games was announced for all 32 NFL teams Thursday night.

As expected, the Eagles will receive the honor of opening the season as the Super Bowl champs, and will host the Falcons on the Thursday Night Kickoff game on September 6.

Philadelphia will play five prime time games — the maximum allowed including the opener. The Birds also will play Thursday Night football in Week 6 in New York against the Giants on October 11. They'll play on Sunday Night football twice, first against the Cowboys in Week 10 at home against Dallas and then in Week 15 in Los Angeles against the Rams. In one Monday Night appearance, the Eagles will host the Redskins in Week 13 on December 3.

As previously announced the Eagles will play in Wembley Stadium against the Jaguars in an annual London Game in Week 8 before a bye week in Week 9.

The season finale will be in Washington against the Redskins on Sunday, Dec 30th, a week after their home finale against the Texans on December 23.

Other notable games include hosting the Vikings in an NFC Championship rematch in Week 5 on October 7 and a visit to New Orlenas to face the high-powered Saints in Week 11.

In all, the Eagles 2018 opponents own a 126-130 record from last season. Here is the full schedule: