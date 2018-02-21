Eagles, Alshon Jeffery played entire season, Super Bowl with torn rotator cuff

Alton Jeffery is out for at least four months as he recovers from offseason surgery.

Alshon Jeffery deserves his $52 million extension.

Not only did he catch nine touchdown passes and lead the Eagles receiving corps with 789 yards during the regular season, but he made one of the most extravagent catches ever made in Super Bowl history — helping lift the Birds to their first ever Super Bowl victory, 41-33 over the Patriots.

That catch — he made it with a torn rotator cuff.

In fact, according to sources Wednesday, he made all 57 of his catches with it.

NFL.com reported that the wideout had successful surgery to repair a torn rotator cuff, injured during training camp. Training camp?

#Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery had successful surgery this morning on a torn rotator cuff, sources say. He suffered it in training camp and played through it, somehow, on the way to a Super Bowl. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2018

Alshon Jeffery didn't miss a game and averaged 18.2 yards per catch in the playoffs... while securing a massive 4-year, $52M contract extension in the process. Impressive. https://t.co/3nsdVNdreU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 21, 2018

The recovery time for someone after getting the surgery Jeffery got is typically between four and six months, depending on the tear. His return would then come sometime in late August — potentially before — just as Philly is ramping up training camp. He and teammate Carson Wentz (recovering from surgery to repair a torn ACL) appear to be set to return to the field at around the same time. It's possible in both cases that a few regular season weeks may pass before both are in football-playing shape.