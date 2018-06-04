Eagles join Golden State Warriors in being uninvited to Trump White House

The Super Bowl LII champions, now share something in common with the defending NBA champions.

In a shocking, last-minute decision on Monday evening, the Philadelphia Eagles had their invitation to the White House rescinded by President Donald Trump. The Eagles were supposed to go to the White House on Tuesday afternoon to be honored for their Super Bowl LII victory.

The White House released a statement on behalf of the President on why the invite was rescinded. The statement mentioned the national anthem and how the Eagles disagree with President Trump's stance on standing for it.

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country," the statement read.

Former Eagles wide receiver Torrey Smith responded on Twitter to the statement saying it had “so many lies.”

Smith, then followed it up with some facts about the statement in the same tweet.

“Not many people were going to go,” the former Eagles wideout tweeted. “No one refused to go simply because Trump “insists” folks stand for the anthem. The President continues to spread the false narrative that players are anti-military.”

This is not the first time a major pro sports championship team, who "disagreed" with President Trump had their invite rescinded.

Last September, Trump uninvited the Golden State Warriors from the White House, after superstar guard Steph Curry and his teammates explained why they would not want to visit to celebrate their 2017 championship.

“That we don’t stand for basically what our President has – the things that he’s said and the things that he hasn’t said in the right times, that we won’t stand for it,” Curry said per USA TODAY.

Therefore, the Warriors went to the National African-American Museum of History and Culture in Washington, D.C. in February and participated in local community outreach.

Philadelphia Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins, who was one of the four Eagles players that said he was not going to attend the celebration, shared similar sentiments spoken by Curry.

"For me, there’s a lot going on with that administration, and I don’t think it’s the time to really have any productive or constructive conversations about policy," Jenkins said via The Delaware News-Journal. "I definitely want to avoid being used as a kind of a pawn. And the way things have gone over the past few months, I don’t think the time is right for that."

Leading up to the planned visit, there was always a question of how many Eagles players were actually going to show up to the celebration. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, a large group of players, including most if not all black players had decided not to attend the celebration.

President Trump also said in the statement, that the Eagles were going to “send a small delegation to the White House”, but the 1,000 fans in attendance deserved better.

As the week continues, it shall be interesting to see what the fallout is not only from the White House but from the sports world too.