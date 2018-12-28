Eagles NFL rumors: DeSean Jackson coming back?

Tampa Bay Bucs WR DeSean Jackson, left, would like to play with the Eagles next season. (Photo: Getty Images)

Could Desean Jackson be donning a Philadelphia Eagles uniform next season?

Well, according to a report from ESPN's Josina Anderson there is a possibility of a reunion between the two parties. Anderson reported on NFL Live this week that Jackson wants out of Tampa Bay due to various issues on the field.

"I’m told that issues started to fester a little bit more after the [Week 12] 49ers game, specifically, Wednesday, November 28 when there was an exchange between head coach Dirk Koetter over [Jackson] not practicing with a hand injury," she said.

"After that game, he did not play for three games after that. And the last game, against the Cowboys, had just one reception for 24 yards. The production just not necessarily being where he would like it to be. Not to mention, also the fact that there’s a difference in production when Jameis Winston has been his quarterback versus when Ryan Fitzpatrick has been his quarterback."

With that being known, Anderson added that the Eagles, Washington, and Los Angeles Rams could be potential landing spots for Jackson when free agency opens up next March. John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia reported on Thursday that the veteran wideout would like to play for the Eagles next season.

It does not come as a surprise to see that Jackson wants out of Tampa Bay. In the days leading up to the NFL trade deadline, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that the veteran wideout requested a trade.

However, the Bucs' front office refused to trade him, despite being owed an unguaranteed $10 million next season.

This season, the 32-year-old Jackson is having a solid 2018 campaign, with 41 receptions on 74 targets for 774 yards and four touchdowns. He is also averaging 18.9 yards per receptions, which is the third-best mark of his career.

Jackson joined the Buccaneers in 2017, after spending three seasons in Washington and the previous six with the Eagles.

Even though he is getting up there in age, Philadelphia could use a playmaker like Jackson in their offense next season. For most of this season, the defending Super Bowl champs were looking for another vertical threat to play opposite of Alshon Jeffery.

Mike Wallace was supposed to fill that void, but he suffered a fractured fibula in Week 2 against the Buccaneers. The Eagles went searching on the trade market and inquired about the likes of New York Jets wide receiver Robby Anderson and former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas.

The Eagles reportedly offered the Jets a draft pick in exchange for Anderson, but they turned it down. Thomas, however, was acquired by the Houston Texans, who was looking for a replacement for the injured Will Fuller.

Ultimately, the Eagles decided to trade for veteran wide receiver Golden Tate, which has not gone exactly to plan. But with Tate and Wallace coming off the books, it opens the door for a Jackson reunion.

However, it will have to be at the right price as the Eagles are strapped for cash heading into next season. If you look at his last two contracts, Jackson received a three-year, $24 million deal from Washington and a three-year, $35 million deal with $20 million guaranteed from Tampa Bay.

Would the Eagles be willing to go three years for an older wide receiver? Maybe, but I think it would have to be along the lines of the contract that Philly gave Torrey Smith in free agency last year.

The Eagles gave Smith a three-year, $15 million deal, which only held a cap hit of $5 million each season. However, Smith was also 28 years old at the time of this deal, not 32 years old like Jackson.

Therefore, I think a more realistic contract for Jackson would be a one-year deal worth upwards of $7 million or a two-years for $14 million. Again, it would be nice to have Jackson back in Philly to end his career, but the Eagles cannot afford to break the bank for him.