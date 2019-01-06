Eagles NFL rumors: Latest on Nick Foles, Darren Sproles

As the Philadelphia Eagles gear up to play the Chicago Bears in the final game of wild-card weekend, there are a lot of questions surrounding what next year's team could look like.

Throughout this season, it has been said that the Eagles will not have a lot of cap space for next season and would have to make tough decisions on a couple of players, including veteran quarterback Nick Foles.

Despite his fantastic play down the stretch, Foles is expected to be playing elsewhere next season with a potential cap hit of $20 million. It is just a matter of how the Eagles want to move on from the reigning Super Bowl MVP.

Do they want to trade him or just straight out release him to free agency? Well, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Philadelphia is expected to have a quality trade market for Foles.

The NFL insider also reported that several decision makers believe the Eagles should get something of value back in return for Foles. It might not be for a first-round pick, which they got for quarterback Sam Bradford a couple of years ago.

But with the way that the 2019 NFL Draft quarterback class is shaping up along with the free agent market, Foles could be the best option available.

Therefore, if Philadelphia does decide to trade Foles, they could apply the franchise tag first and then move him, which the Miami Dolphins did last year with the wide receiver Jarvis Landry, or they could end up exercising his $20 million option.

Regardless of what they do, the Eagles will make sure to make a good deal for both parties involved.

In addition to Foles, all eyes will be on what veteran running back Darren Sproles will decide to do next season. After missing all of last season due to two devastating injuries, the 35-year-old running back decided to come back for one more season.

However, the injury bug bit him again, this time in the regular season opener and kept him out until Week 13. But since his return, Sproles has provided a spark to the offense, showing that he might have something left in the tank.

ESPN's Chris Mortensen reported on Sunday that Sproles has told teammates and staff he's seriously considering coming back for another year. If that is the case, the Eagles would welcome him back with open arms, especially with what he provides on the field and in the locker room.

Even at the age of 35, he is still a playmaker that teams have to account for every week. This has been evident down the stretch of this season with Sproles scoring three touchdowns in the Eagles' last five games.