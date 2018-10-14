Eagles NFL Trade Rumors: Latest on LeSean McCoy

Earlier this week, it was reported by multiple outlets that the Philadelphia Eagles reached out to the Buffalo Bills about a potential trade for LeSean McCoy.

When the news initially came out, social media was abuzz because the Eagles have a void at running back and why not bring back the franchise's all-time leading rusher to fill it? It seemed almost like a perfect fit.

However, it does not appear that McCoy will be returning to the friendly confines of Lincoln Financial Field anytime soon. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Sunday that the Bills are unlikely to trade the veteran running back to the Eagles based on various circumstances.

Schefter mentioned that Philadelphia believes they have the running back depth to get through the season and would not make a trade unless it was similar to the deal they made last year at the deadline for veteran running back Jay Ajayi.

If you remembered, the Eagles acquired Ajayi from the Miami Dolphins for a fourth-round pick. Over the course of the last few days, it was reported by Anthony Gargano of 97.5 The Fanatic that the Bills wanted a second and third round pick in exchange for McCoy.

Therefore, if we take what Gargano reported with a grain of salt, it makes complete sense why the Eagles would not make a trade for McCoy.

As they are currently constructed, Philadelphia cannot afford to use both of those picks on a 30-year-old running back. While there is a potential need to acquire a running back, the Eagles could also essentially use either of those picks in next year's draft on a young running back.

Along those same lines, the Eagles could use the draft picks on other positions of need such as cornerback, wide receiver, safety, and defensive end.

In their last game against the New York Giants, Philly's young running backs did a solid job, quelling the outside noise about the team needing to bring in another back. The tandem of Corey Clement and Wendell Smallwood made an impact in both the running and receiving games.

After missing two weeks with a quad injury, Clement came back with a vengeance, picking up 43 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown. He, along with Smallwood showcased tough running in between the tackles and kept the chains moving.

The second-year running back also had three receptions for 26 yards. Smallwood, however, had 51 yards on 18 carries. Undrafted Josh Adams and Darren Sproles (injured) did not receive any snaps on Thursday night but expect both to play an integral role within the team's running back by committee.

Nevertheless, it will be interesting to see if the Eagles make a move at the trade deadline. Even though they were not interested in trading for McCoy, it is not out of the realm of possibility that they go after a cheaper option at running back.