Eagles NFL Trade Rumors: LeSean McCoy, Le'Veon Bell, DeVante Parker

The 2018 NFL trade deadline quickly approaching and it seems as if the Philadelphia Eagles will not stay silent in their quest to upgrade their roster. Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reported on Sunday that the Eagles along with the New Orleans Saints are expected to be two of the more aggressive squads at the deadline.

The NFL insider also added in his report that Philly has explored the trade market for running backs for weeks and are still keeping tabs on Le'Veon Bell and LeSean McCoy.

Last week, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Buffalo Bills were unlikely to trade veteran running back LeSean McCoy to the Philadelphia Eagles.

The two reasons for this was because Philly still believes they have the depth at running back to get through the season and would not make a deal unless it was similar to what they had to give up for Jay Ajayi last season.

At last year's trade deadline, the Eagles only gave up a fourth-round pick to acquire Ajayi's services from the Miami Dolphins. It was a low-risk, high-reward move by Eagles executive vice president of football operations Howie Roseman.

If Roseman wants to replicate this move, he has a better chance to do it with the Buffalo Bills for McCoy, rather than the Steelers for Bell. As we all know, Bell is a better all-around running back that will cost you high draft pick.

McCoy, however, who is now 30 years old, could be had at a reasonable price, despite a report from Anthony Gargano of 97.5 The Fanatic last week stating that the Bills wanted a second and third round pick in exchange for the veteran.

It would be preposterous for Philly to give up both picks for a veteran back, who has not had a 100-yard rushing game yet this season. Instead, the Eagles would be more inclined to give up a Day 3 pick for McCoy.

Staying on the offensive side of the ball, LaCanfora also mentioned that the Eagles are open to adding a wide receiver. One wideout, who could be of interest to Philly is DeVante Parker of the Miami Dolphins.

According to Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald, the Eagles reached out to the Dolphins about the former first-round pick. However, Miami is not actively shopping Parker and reportedly would be fine keeping him.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported on Saturday that the Dolphins are looking for a third-round pick in exchange for Parker. Just like Buffalo's reported demands for McCoy, you would be hard-pressed to a find team, who would give up a third-round for the former Louisville wideout.

In his short NFL career, Parker has struggled to stay on the field due to injuries and the lack of productivity. The 25-year-old has 141 receptions (237) targets for 1,948 yards and eight touchdowns through 45 games.

Along those same lines, the 6-foot-3 wide receiver only has two receptions for 40 yards in two games played this season. It seems as if Parker could use a change of scenery just like his former teammate Jay Ajayi did.

But is he really worth trading for, especially with guys such as Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper and Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas on the trade market too?

It honestly depends because for a team such as the Eagles they are still looking for a vertical deep threat option to play opposite of Alshon Jeffery. While Cooper could provide that, Philly would not give up a first-round pick for him.

A second-round pick? Maybe. A third-round pick? Without question. And in regards to Thomas, he is more so a possession wide receiver at this point of his career.

Therefore, Parker might be the best option available for the Eagles, but they will wait it out until the last possible hour and try to get him on their own terms.