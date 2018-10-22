Eagles NFL Trade Rumors: Patrick Peterson wants out of Arizona

The NFL trade deadline is a week from Tuesday and there is growing speculation that the Philadelphia Eagles will be actively trying to upgrade their roster. On Sunday, Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports reported that Philly has monitored the running back trade market for weeks.

However, that is not the only position the Eagles' front office has their eyes on.

LaCanfora also mentioned that they along with the New Orleans Saints are looking to see if a cornerback will be available at the right price.

One cornerback who will be highly sought after is Patrick Peterson of the Arizona Cardinals. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the veteran cornerback has requested a trade out of Arizona by next week's deadline.

Schefter said that Peterson feels as if things in Arizona have deteriorated and he has reaffirmed to others that he "desperately" wants out. But this is not the first time that we've heard Peterson's name mentioned in trade rumors.

Just last week, LaCanfora reported that the Cardinals could be active at the deadline and would be willing to move the All-Pro cornerback. But as Schefter pointed out, Arizona's front office is insisting that they will not move the top-tier corner.

It does not come as a surprise that Peterson wants out of Arizona as this season has been a disaster. The Cardinals are 1-6 after a shellacking on Thursday night against the Denver Broncos and look destined for a top-5 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

That being said, it would be in their best interest to trade the 28-year-old Peterson, who is still playing at a high level and recoup picks.

This is where the Eagles could potentially come into play.

Philly's secondary has been a huge topic of discussion due to their lackluster performances this season. While they did not get beat over the top for big plays in Sunday's fourth-quarter collapse against the Carolina Panthers, they did get beat on double moves, which has been a consistent theme.

Furthermore, it does help when you have defensive coordinator such as Jim Schwartz who refuses to blitz, leaving his cornerbacks on an island. The Eagles do not have a single cornerback who you can put an island and have faith that he will make a play as currently constructed.

Second-year player Sidney Jones could be that guy eventually, but right now he is banged up and manning the slot. If the Eagles were to acquire an asset like Peterson, they could put him one side of the field, playing opposite of Ronald Darby.

From there, the Eagles could essentially put Jalen Mills in the slot or maybe move him to safety. Or do the Eagles send one of their young cornerbacks along with a second-round pick to the Cardinals?

It would be a risky move to make because Philly probably does not want to necessarily deplete their talent pool in the secondary. But for a great player such as Peterson, who they would have under contract for two more seasons at a reasonable price ($11M in 2019, $12M in 2020) it might be worth it.