Eagles' Nick Foles is happy, but could be happier

Nick Foles speaks to the media for the first time since the Super Bowl LII parade in February.

It's still a little jarring to consider that Nick Foles won Super Bowl MVP. After being traded away from the Eagles three years ago. And then nearly retiring from professional football. And then the emergence of Carson Wentz as an MVP-candidate quarterback.

Even the man himself is still trying to make sense of it.

"It's a crazy situation. I don't know how many times it's happened," Foles said to media members in South Philly Tuesday. "We all believe we can step in the huddle and do things to help the team, that's the aspiration and always has been. But you also have to look at the situation."

The bond between Wentz and Foles, according to the 29-year-old from Texas, is the reason why the two have been able to seamlessly shift from back up to starter and back.

Wentz, of course, tore his ACL last season forcing Foles to lead the team in the playoffs — which he did to the tune of 373 passing yards, three passing touchdowns and one receiving in a 41-33 win over the Patriots. Rehabbing, Wentz is expected to retake his starting role very close to Week 1, if not before. Making the Super Bowl MVP the back up months after hoisting his trophy.

“I want him to get healthy, get out there and get back to being Carson Wentz," Foles said with his usual selfless attitude.

The Eagles have made keeping Foles happy a priority, signing him to a re-structured contract that gives him a $2 million signing bonus and an option to return in 2019. But there's a chance he doesn't see a snap.

"Do I want to lead a team again? Absolutely," Foles said. "But am I trying to run away and do that right now? Well if it presents itself and that works out, then fine, I'll live in that moment. But at the same time, I'm so grateful to be a part of this organization."

Foles has been the subject of trade rumors for months and could still be moved for a high draft pick or two sometime in August — or during the regular season if Wentz shows he is healthy and the team has confidence in Nate Sufeld as a back up. But then again, with Wentz' sometimes reckless style and his cheap rookie contract, Foles has extra value in Philadelphia.

For now, Foles is content with where he is.

“I’m not banging on the table at all," he said.