Flyers Penguins 2018 Stanley Cup playoffs full schedule

The Flyers, in true Flyers fashion, took things to the wire in their trek to clinch a playoff spot as they creamed the Rangers 5-0 Saturday and earned the points needed to secure a berth as the No. 3 team in the Metro.

Claude Giroux was the hero, scoring his first ever hat trick and finishing the year with 102 points as a true Hart Trophy candidate. Hardward for G would be nice, but the only thing that matters for the Flyers is what's next.

"Well I think it’s important that we enjoy this tonight and kind of talk about it," he said after the win, "but when it comes to tomorrow we gotta be dialed in and I think we’ll know who were playing tomorrow so we gotta turn the page and get excited again."

We know who the Flyers are playing — and it will be a battle between Pennsyvlania rivals starting Wednesday April 11 in Pittsburgh.

It's about the worst draw possible for Philly, which has lost to the Penguins all four times they went at it this season — twice 5-4 in overtime. The first two games, due of course to Pittsburgh's razor thin two point lead in the standings over the Flyers, will be played in Western PA.

To be sure, the Flyers are playing for a Stanley Cup. But expectations should be tempered with so many youg players taking roles as key contributors this season. Or should they?

"The stage gets bigger," Sean Couturier said of his rookie and sophomore NHL teammates getting prepared to taste the postseason for the first time. "There’s a lot more eyes looking at you and that’s what you play for, I guess, growing up. It’s that time of the year where everyone needs to step up, it’s not only the young guys, it’s everyone. We’re pretty excited."

The schedule for the postseason, as of Sunday afternoon, is pending the completion and result of the night game between the Bruins and the Panthers. If Boston wins and is the Atlantic Champion, the only thing that will be different for the Flyers and Penguins is when Game's 3-through-7. Here is a complete schedule for both scenarios:

IF BOSTON LOSES

Wednesday, April 11 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

Friday, April 13 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

Sunday, April 15 3 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Wednesday, April 18 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

*Friday, April 20 TBD Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

*Sunday, April 22 TBD Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

*Tuesday, April 24 TBD Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

IF BOSTON WINS

Wednesday, April 11 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

Saturday, April 14 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

Monday, April 16 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

Wednesday, April 18 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

*Saturday, April 21 TBD Philadelphia at Pittsburgh

*Monday, April 23 TBD Pittsburgh at Philadelphia

*Wednesday, April 25 TBD Philadelphia at Pittsburgh