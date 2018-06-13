Former Sixers coach Larry Brown to coach in Italy

It appears as if former NBA and NCAA head coach Larry Brown has found his way back onto the sidelines.

The former Philadelphia 76ers head coach agreed to become the head coach of Fiat Torino in the Italian Lega Basket Serie A, the team announced on Wednesday.

Brown was last seen on the sidelines in 2015 at SMU, before resigning prior to the start of the 2016-17 season.

Nevertheless, the former Sixers coach did a good job at SMU, leading the Mustangs to an NIT championship in 2014 and getting them back into the NCAA tournament the following season. Brown spent four seasons at SMU and had a record of 94-39.

Torino vice president Francesco Forni is excited to have Brown apart of the club and the level of expertise he brings with him.

"The choice of Coach Brown was born, above all, from the consideration of a unique combination of quality, talent, and culture of basketball, that makes him a brilliant coach,” Forni said via translation by the Dallas Morning News.

“We are sure that he will help to promote the passion of the sport we love in Turkin and beyond and that he will be a formidable tool for the development of skills of our staff. We believe that the language of basketball is universal and having a master of the experience and personality of Coach Brown will be an unprecedented opportunity for all of us, not only from a technical point view but also from a human point of view."

Aforementioned, Brown coached the Sixers for six seasons (1997-2003) and helped guide them to an Eastern Conference championship and NBA Finals appearance in 2001. After that, he went on to coach the Detroit Pistons, New York Knicks, and Charlotte Bobcats.

The 77-year-old Brown has a long-storied coaching career in basketball. Not only did he coach in college and the NBA, he also coached four seasons in the defunct ABA.

The Hall of Fame coach will now head over to Italy and try to turn around a Fiat Torino team that only won 13 games this season.