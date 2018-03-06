Hot new Tinashe Instagram pics - dating Ben Simmons?

The Sixers star has his eye on his own Rihanna apparently

Tinashe has garnered quite the following in NBA circles. Getty Images

Here are some hot pics of pop singer Tinashe as it looks like she and Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons might be dating soon.

On Monday night, Tinashe posted a provocative photo on Instagram with the caption, “Where’s bae?”

Simmons responded with a simple, “Charlotte,” as he and the Sixers are in North Carolina to face the Hornets. What a line!

If Tinashe and Simmons end up being an item and Joel Embiid finally lands Rihanna, look out world. The Sixers dynasty is well underway.

Here are some pics of Tinashe in Los Angeles on March 4.

Here is Tinashe during Air and Style Los Angeles 2018.

Tinashe 2 pic.twitter.com/H8vuGw11eU — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) March 6, 2018

Here she is during Demi Lovato’s “Tell Me You Love Me” World Tour, again in LA on March 2.

Tinashe 3 pic.twitter.com/Wt3MsfWuwC — Metro Sports Pics (@metro_pics) March 6, 2018

And here she is decked for Halloween in LA last year.