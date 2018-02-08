How big was crowd at Eagles Super Bowl parade?

The Eagles' championship parade route stretched nearly five miles. Those who were there were lost in a sea of people wearing green and braving the cold. People were everywhere the eyes could see, especially toward the end of the parade at Ben Franklin Parkway — at the foot of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Those who watched on television saw an impressive multitude of people. The aerial shots were simply stunning, and the crowd looked much larger than Philly's last championship celebration, following 2008's Phillies World Series win. Reports say that crowd size for the march down Broad Street was just north of 750,000 people back in October of that year.

When the Pope visited Philly a few years ago, estimates were similar — just around 800,000.

So relatively speaking the Eagles parade was bigger. But how many people were at the Eagles celebration Thursday?

Well, it's a complicated question to answer. The City of Philadelphia does not plan to release any official crowd size so those interested are left to estimate. Reports came that the city was expecting around two million people.

What was the actual number? ESPN is claiming the number is around two million. Being there offered a limited perspective but the two million mark seems close.

"It had to be at least two and a half million," Lancaster's David DeGrace said after leaving the parade. DeGrace stood for nearly four hours in the heart of Eakins Oval and was stunned by the unending masses of people in every single direction. "There were at least one millon at the art museum alone."

Add that to the steady streams of fans lining both sides of Broad Street all the way from the Sports Complex to City Hall, and an excess of two million seems pretty reasonable.

“This Super Bowl championship is for you,” Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie said at a ceremony held at the parade's end. “You are the most passionate and deserving sports fans on the planet. We couldn’t have done it without you.”

Fans who spent hours traveling into Center City spent just as many hours heading home, with packed lines at subway and SEPTA stations for quite some time after the end of the events, just before 3 p.m.