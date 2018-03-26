Howie Roseman: 'There is obviously interest in Nick Foles'

Is Nick Foles on the market? Did the Eagles know about Michael Bennett's legal issues? The Eagles GM gave answers Monday.

A lot has happened since Howie Roseman last addressed the collected media. The Eagles were fresh off their first ever Super Bowl title and the team was riding high.

A month and a half later, the focus has turned from a championship season to an unusual offseason. Some unexpected trades sent some player packing (like Torrey Smith) and others into the fold (like Michael Bennett). And others (Nick Foles) have not been moved at all. Some wryly veterans have signed contracts (like Haloti Ngata and Mike Wallace) while other expected re-signings took place (Nigel Bradham). Several contracts were restructured (Lane Johnson) and some cut loose (Brent Celek).

And there's also Carson Wentz' continued rehab, and the legal battle — out of nowhere — for Bennett in Houston.

Here is what Eagles fans need to know after Howie Roseman spoke to the Philly media at the NFL Owners Meetings Monday:

Eagles knew nothing about Bennett's arrest

Roseman stressed that the Eagles will stand by Bennett.

"In America there is something called presumed innocence," the GM said. Roseman also pointed out that neither the Eagles or Seahawks knew about his eventual indictment stemming from an incident at the Super Bowl last year.

Foles is a valuable asset... to the Eagles at least

Just because the Eagles haven't moved Super Bowl MVP and back up QB Foles yet doesn't mean they won't.

"If theres an opportunity to improve our team today, in June, in September, or at the trade deadline we are going to take advantage," Roseman said. "He's still on the team because he's an extremely valuable player to the Philadelphia Eagles. We are in the business of making sure we get the right value for the player and what our value is for a player is going to stick. We make those decisions in the time period before you can make moves and we feel very confident about what his value is to our football team and to the rest of the league. There is obviously interest in Nick Foles."

The Birds are holding steady, however. Which implies that they are looking for a Sam Bradford-like situation from three seasons ago, when the team was able tot ake advantage of Minnesota's summer injuries at quarterback to get a first and fourth round pick.

"There's definitely interest in really good players at that position in this league," Roseman continued. "We aren't in the business of just trying to give away great players. When you talk about certain rounds, there's a percentage of hitting on guys, We know what we have and for us to give up something like that thats going to be a big price tag."

New blood, old blood

The Eagles are interested in signing more veterans in the mold of Smith and LeGarrette Blount.

​"We understand it's hard to repeat," Roseman said. "You have to add some guys with he same chip on their shoulders as [we did] last year."

Trading down?

Roseman also voiced what many had expected — that the Eagles will do whatever they can to get more draft picks in next month's event. They have only six right now and may part with the 32nd overall pick to get into the second day (they have no picks in the second or third rounds).

Wentz on the mend

Roseman voiced his agreement with head coach Doug Pederson that Carson Wentz is ahead of schedule — but didn't expand on the topic.

Long return

Chris Long's return to the Eagles has been confirmed, as Roseman talked extensively about the pass-rushers value both on and off the field.