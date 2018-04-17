Injured Carson Wentz: "Changing my style? That's not going to happen"

Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has likened his quarterback to some of the best in the game. (Photo: Getty Images)

Many thought it was only a matter of time. The oft-aggressive Carson Wentz, making spectacular plays with his legs and bursting through the offensive line on risky one-yard conversions tore his ACL last season and has been rehabbing for months.

He forced Nick Foles into a starting role in the playoffs and, obviously a Super Bowl title followed along.

A very unusual quarterback situation will be dogging the Eagles when they open training camp, with the Super Bowl MVP backing up a third-year quarterback whose health is under question.

"It's such a fluid process, its hard to put a timetable on these things," Wentz said to the assembled media as Eagles players reported to South Philly for the first time since February. "I wish I knew as well, but things are going well and I am happy with where I'm at. I feel very good, starting the running progression. Weeks ago I was throwing and just to be able to start doing those things again is a good sign. You've seen the horror stories of people coming back too soon and I will be careful with it."

Wentz went on to say that he doesn't think he needs to play in the preseason to be ready to go in Week 1 — and of course if he isn't, local legend Foles will be available under center.

But lets fast forward a bit. If Wentz does return in Week 1, will he be the same player? His rehab timetable suggests that he'll be very close to ready for full activity as training camp closes. But his surgically repaired knee will be a key to his game. Will Wentz be willing to step into the pocket to avert a defender? Or scramble away from linebackers while extending a play?

"Changing my style? That's not going to happen," Wentz said. "I guess we'll see when the time comes. I believe I'll be fine."

Wentz won't be the only Eagles' player returning from injury this season. Stars like Jason Peters, Jordan Hicks and Darren Sproles (who is still unsigned) all got Super Bowl rings despite having to sit and watch from the sideline. The reinforcements are coming and it certainly won't hurt the Eagles' cause as they attempt to repeat.

"The guys that are coming back that were battling injury that weren't on the field for the Super Bowl, I know for myself for Hicks, for Maragos, for Peters, we wanted to be out there and it will kind if kick things into gear," Wentz said. "I'd not think complacency will be an issue anyway, but that won't hurt."