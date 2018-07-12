Kawhi Leonard trade: Sixers not offering Markelle Fultz

Philadelphia is determined to keep last year's first overall pick out of trade talks.

Every day there seems to be new information coming out about potential trade packages for San Antonio Spurs forward Kawhi Leonard.

As it was reported in June, Leonard wanted out of San Antonio and preferred to play for the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, a lot of things changed since that initial news came out.

LeBron James signed a four-year deal with the Lakers in free agency and the Los Angeles Clippers were listed as a potential suitor for Leonard, along with the Philadelphia 76ers, who reportedly made an offer to San Antonio.

Speaking of the Sixers, the general consensus is that if Leonard does not stay in the Western Conference, then they have the best shot to land him.

If that is the case, the next question Philadelphia has to answer is what are they willing to give up for Kawhi?

A couple of weeks ago, Jake Fischer of Sports Illustrated reported that the Sixers "held serious internal discussions" about a Leonard trade.

Fischer mentioned in preliminary discussions between the two teams that San Antonio had a "strong interest" in a trade package consisting of Dario Saric, Robert Covington, and a future first-round pick.

However, last year's first overall pick Markelle Fultz was not a part of any proposed trade packages added Fischer.

Along those same lines, ESPN's Zach Lowe wrote on Wednesday that the Sixers haven't included Fultz in any Leonard trade talks and it is unclear if San Antonio even wants him.

This is not surprising to see because the Sixers' front office probably views Fultz as an untouchable. It is tough to give up on a player, who you only saw play in 14 games his rookie season.

During those 14 games, Fultz showed glimpses of what made him the number one overall pick, despite not having a formidable jump shot.

Finally, from the Spurs side of things, it would not make sense for them take Fultz in a trade.

They already have a young point guard in Dejounte Murray, who also went to the University of Washington like Fultz, and is coming into his own.

One has to believe the Kawhi Leonard saga will come to an end sooner than the later. However, the two questions that remain is where is he going and how much will that team have to give up for him?