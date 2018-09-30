Le'Veon Bell NFL Trade Rumors: Eagles interested in star RB

Could the Philadelphia Eagles actually be a potential destination for disgruntled Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell? One NFL insider sure does believe so.

According to Jason LaCanfora of CBS Sports, the Eagles are reportedly among the teams interested in trading for Bell. LaCanfora adds that no trades are imminent, but there would be obstacles for Philadelphia to climb to acquire the superstar running back.

Along with the Eagles, the New York Jets and San Francisco 49ers have also reached out to see what it would take to get Bell out of Pittsburgh. Ian Rapaport of NFL Media reported on Sunday that the Steelers are looking for a second-round pick and a really "good player" in exchange for the running back.

Rapoport's report coincides with what LaCanfora also reported on Sunday, saying that the Steelers are hoping for more than a third-round pick, in addition to trading him to an NFC squad.

This is where the Eagles could potentially come into play.

Philadelphia is currently the walking wounded at running back with 35-year-old Darren Sproles still nursing a hamstring injury and Jay Ajayi dealing with a small fracture in his back.

Over the last couple of weeks, they have leaned on Corey Clement, Wendell Smallwood, and now Josh Adams to get the job. Even though the young running back by committee was successful last week against the Colts, they still need to have a feature back leading the way.

Coincidentally, the Eagles were in the same boat last year as they had a running back by committee system consisting of LeGarrette Blount, Clement, and Smallwood. It worked for a short period of time, but they knew for them to have continued success they needed a lead back.

That being said, Eagles executive vice president Howie Roseman worked some magic and acquired Ajayi at the trade deadline from the Miami Dolphins for a draft pick. Could Roseman do the same thing this time around for Bell?

Without question, but it will take some work as the Eagles are really tight on cap space. The NFL insider believes that Philly can acquire Bell, but would have to move reigning Super Bowl MVP quarterback Nick Foles.

However, the only problem with that scenario is there are not many places to move Foles right now. The Eagles could ship Foles to San Francisco with Jimmy Garoppolo out with a season-ending knee injury, but it seems like the Niners' front office is content with starting C.J. Beatherd.

Now that does not mean things cannot change because we've seen in the NFL it's a week by week league. You always have to expect the unexpected, especially with injuries.

If a deal for Foles somehow comes to fruition, they can create about $8 million in cap space and bring on Bell as a mid-season rental.

As we all know, Bell is sitting out due to contractual issues with the Steelers.

Earlier this offseason, Pittsburgh offered Bell a contract worth $14 million a year, before giving him the Kirk Cousins treatment and putting him on the franchise tag again. The superstar running back will eventually return to the field because he wants to keep his free agent status.

The question now is will it be with the Steelers or elsewhere like the Eagles? Philadelphia does not have the cap space but does have two second-round picks to play with it, which could land them a talented playmaker.