Markelle Fultz NBA trade rumors: Suns, Pistons

With speculation running rampant about a three-team trade developing between the Los Angeles Lakers, Phoenix Suns, and possibly the Sixers. We already know one player, who will not be a part of those trade talks.

Jon Gamabadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported on Tuesday that the Suns are not interested in trading for Fultz. Last year’s first overall pick was recently diagnosed with Thoracic Outlet Syndrome (TOS) after seeing multiple specialists.

At the time of diagnosis, Sixers team doctors said that Fultz will begin rehab immediately but be out indefinitely. However, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the second-year point guard would only be out 3-6 weeks.

This is not the first time that we heard Fultz’s name connected in trade rumors with the Suns. Chris Sheridan of GetMoreSports mentioned in a column last month that the top two contenders for a potential Markelle Fultz trade were the Orlando Magic and Phoenix Suns.

Not long after, Keith Pompey of Philly.com reported that the Suns were among the teams showing a level of interest in the young point guard.

It does come as a surprise to hear that Phoenix is not interested in Fultz all of sudden. They currently still do not have a viable starting point guard, which they searched for over the past couple of months.

However, there is another surprise team who is interested in acquiring the 20-year-old Fultz.

Vince Ellis of the Detroit Free Press reported on Thursday that the Detroit Pistons are interested in Fultz. Dave Early of Liberty Ballers was first to report about Motor City's interest.

This is the first time that we are hearing about Detroit, but it might be a good spot for the young point guard. If the Sixers were to facilitate a trade between them and Detroit, Fultz would be able to learn under Pistons head coach Dwane Casey.

Furthermore, Detroit could also be in the market for a new point guard after this season as veteran Reggie Jackson is set to be a free agent. With all that being said, the next question at hand is who could the Pistons possibly give up in exchange for Fultz?

One potential trade that could work out for both teams is Detroit sending veteran guard Langston Galloway to the Sixers for Fultz.

Galloway, the former St. Joe's Hawk, is averaging 9.3 points per game while shooting 39.3 percent from the field and 34.3 percent from three-point range on 5.2 attempts per game. He also in the second year of three-year, $21 million deal.

In addition to that trade idea, the Pistons could package Galloway and 2017 first-round pick Luke Kennard in exchange for Fultz. The former Duke Blue Devil is averaging 6.7 points per game this season, along with shooting 43.1 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from three-point range on 3.0 attempts per game.

Even though we are still a couple of months away from the NBA trade deadline, it seems that teams are not shying from the idea of trading for Fultz.