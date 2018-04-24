Meek Mill's nightmare comes to an end as Sixers' dream season continues

Before playing in Super Bowl LII, the Philadelphia Eagles trotted onto the field to the tune of "Dreams and Nightmares."

The Meek Mill tune hyped the team so much that they proudly won a championship for Meek's home town while the rapper sat in a prison cell, stuck there after being arrested for breaking the terms of his parol.

The Sixers have been entering the court to the same song, with a bevy of team members outspoken supporters of Meek and his battle against injustice and potential racism.

And Tuesday night, prior to Game 5 between the Sixers and Miami Heat, Meek Mill was set free by a judge (likely pending a retrial and on bail), picked up by Sixers' co-owner Michael Rubin and helicopered to the Wells Fargo Center prior to tip off.

Meek walked right into the Sixers locker room.

Michael Rubin, Sixers co-owner, said Joel Embiid called him and was “going crazy, dancing in bed” at the Meek Mill news. — Daniel Victor (@bydanielvictor) April 24, 2018

Embiid, who has been seen at Meek concerts in the past, visited him in prison back in December. So did Philly comedian and Sixers fanatic Kevin Hart, who was also at the Chester County prison Tuesday.

The Sixers gave Meek Mill the honor of ringing the liberty bell at center court before the game got underway to a rousing, bone-chilling standing ovation. He then took his seat next to Hart to take in the game.

Will Meek Mill be able to watch his hometown team make a championship run from the freedom of the sidelines instead of in a prison cell? The Sixers have no lack of motivation to continue their incredible season and chase a trip to the NBA Finals.