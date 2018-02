Check out the best pics of Team USA skier Mikaela Shiffrin.

Mikaela Shiffrin is just 22-year-old and on the cusp of being a star. The skier will make her second Olympic appearance this week in Pyeongchang four years after winning a gold medal at just 18. She is favored to earn hardware again at the games this year.

Above are some of the beautiful athlete's best Instagram entries.

And a few fun to watch videos.