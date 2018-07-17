MLB rumors: Machado trade nears, Phillies remain a contender

Manny Machado could reportedly be traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers, not the Phillies.

Philadelphia Phillies fans will have to collectively hold their breath for the next 12-24 hours.

Jim Bowden, an MLB Analyst for CBS Sports, stated that Baltimore Orioles shortstop Manny Machado has “played his last game as an Oriole” on Monday.

The Phillies, who are desperately loading up a trade to acquire the All-Star slugger, went from being reported as favorites in a trade back to just being in the running in less than 24 hours.

Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY Sports reports that the Orioles will trade Machado to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday. However, he also said that the Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers could still be in contention.

Additionally, Jon Heyman, an insider for the MLB Network, said that the Dodgers are “the leading contender” in the Machado sweepstakes on Tuesday.

Outfielder Yusniel Diaz, a top Dodgers prospect, is said to be the main piece tipping the scales in the Dodgers favor, but no deal has been finalized as of yet.

Atop the N.L. East at 53-42, the Phillies feel as if they’re a big bat away from really contending in the National League. Machado, who’s batting .315 with 24 home runs and 65 RBI so far in 2018, would be the perfect fit.

The question remains what the Orioles ultimately want in return.

What could the Orioles want from the Phillies for Machado?

Jon Morosi of MLB.com reported on Monday night that the Phillies were willing to include their No. 2 pitching prospect Adonis Medina in a deal to the Orioles, but were unwilling to part with their No. 1 Sixto Sanchez. Other names who have been tossed around are Zach Eflin and Vince Velasquez as well as shortstop J.P. Crawford.

Young starting pitching is a crucial need for the Orioles, but it will all come down to how impressed Orioles team scouts were with the prospects and how their medical records pan out.

The Phillies have some special games coming up next week with a home series against the Dodgers in what may be Chase Utley’s final games at Citizens Bank Park. The emotions of that series will swing one way or another by the end of the week depending on the Machado deal this week.

They may have to ramp up their offer in the coming days to make it happen. The days of sellout crowds filling the ballpark might just be around the corner.