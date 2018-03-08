MLB Rumors: Padres showing interest in Jake Arrieta

Has there been any development in the Jake Arrieta sweepstakes?

The longer Jake Arrieta stays off the baseball field, the more teams — currently in spring training — ask themselves "why not us?"

The latest such team, according to FanRag's Jon Heyman is San Diego. Heyman says that the team has had internal discussion about making a run at Arrieta, joining the ranks of teams like the Phillies, Orioles and Nationals. But nothing appears to be imminent.

Kevin Acee of the San Diego Union-Tribune corrobrated this information, talking to agents who say that the Padres are indeed looking for pitching.

Much to the chagrin of baseball fans incessantly checking the rumor mill, Heyman reports that Arrieta “has the fortitude to wait things out.”

Which basically means there could be no movement until after the season begins.