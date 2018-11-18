MLB rumors: Phillies among multiple teams interested in Nathan Eovaldi

After putting a terrific postseason performance for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox, free agent starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi is drawing a ton of interest on the open market. According to Nick Carfado of the Boston Globe, the Phillies are among eight early suitors who are interested in the 28-year-old starter.

However, the MLB scribe adds in his weekly column that Eovaldi would love to stay with Boston. The Red Sox acquired the veteran pitcher from the Tampa Bay Rays back in July. It was a great trade for eventual champs as it gave them a legit weapon to shore up their starting rotation.

In 11 regular season starts with the Red Sox, Eovaldi posted a record of 3-3 with an ERA of 3.33 to go along with 48 strikeouts over 54 innings pitched. While the numbers were not supremely impressive on paper, they were good for a pitcher who came back Tommy John surgery twice.

Nevertheless, when the games count the most in October, Eovaldi stepped up big time not only as a starter but also coming out the bullpen.

In 22.1 innings pitched, the veteran pitcher only allowed four earned runs, while striking out a ridiculous 16 hitters. He also had an ERA of 1.61 in the postseason, which was the best among Red Sox starting pitchers.

In fact, the 28-year-old pitcher had one of the most memorable World Series pitching performances, coming in the 12th inning of Game 3 as a reliever and throwing six innings, after pitching two days prior out of the bullpen.

During that outing, Eovaldi obviously gave up the winning runs but did land five strikeouts in the process. With all that being said, it does not come as a surprise to see the Phillies putting their bid in for the versatile pitcher.

It is clear this offseason that Philly will be addressing their starting rotation as they need another arm to go with Aaron Nola and Jake Arrieta. Earlier this month at the GM winter meetings, we heard that the Phillies were interested in both free agent Patrick Corbin and Japanese standout Yusei Kikuchi.

While Corbin just like Eovaldi is drawing a ton of interest on the free agent market, the former Red Sox pitcher might come at a cheaper price. MLBTradeRumors.com predicted that Eovaldi could receive a four-year, $60 million deal and stay with the Red Sox.

If that is the possible going rate for Eovaldi, then the BoSox will definitely be able to afford him. Therefore, the Phillies might have to overpay just a bit for the 28-year-old, if they believe he is their guy and cannot sign Corbin.

It should be interesting to see how the free agent starting pitcher market shapes up over the next coming weeks. With guys like Corbin and Dallas Keuchel leading things, it should set up a gauge on how much Evoladi might warrant in his next contract.