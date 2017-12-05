MLB rumors: Phillies considering Yu Darvish, trading infielders

The Phillies have a lot of big market money to spend, but the desirable free agent names are still a few years away (like Mike Trout) and Philadelphia probably won't contend in the NL East next season.

However they still have heard their name mentioned with ties to big name pitchers Yu Darcish and Jake Arrieta.

The Phils have a very youthful pitching staff and getting a veteran anchor does actually make sense for the team moving forward. Darvish is the biggest prize, having pitched well with the NL champion Dodgers last year — but the latest rumors don't bode well for the Japanese star landing in Philly.

ESPN's David Schoenfield reported Tuesday that "At some point, the large-market Phillies will dip into free agency since they’ve pared their roster of veterans (Freddy Galvis is the only player with even four years of service time and Odubel Herrera the only player signed to a long-term contract). They can wait until next year’s blockbuster group of free agents when they’ll also hopefully be a year closer to actually contending for the playoffs. Throw in the lack of history the Phillies have with Japanese pitchers and they’re probably a longshot, even with money to spend."

Reports on trade rumors seem more promising — particularly those involving current infielders Cesar Hernandez and Freddy Galvis.

MLB insider Ken Rosenthal says San Diego is interested in Galvis, who hit .255 last year and showed off a solid glove at shortstop. He is blocking likely future everyday shortstop and top prospect J.P. Crawford and will see his role diminished if he stays in Philadelphia, so his departure makes perfect sense.

As for second baseman Hernandez, who was on base .372 percent of the time, he's blocking slugging minor leaguer Scott Kingery — who should get a look to play big league second base. According to NBCSP's Jim Salisbury, he along with Cameron Rupp (who is taking reps away from Jorge Alfaro) are prime candidates to also be moves.

One thing seems sure, though the future is unclear — GM Matt Klentak will be busy this winter.