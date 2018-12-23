MLB rumors: Phillies interested in David Robertson

After missing out on free agent reliever Andrew Miller, who reportedly signed a two-year deal with St. Louis Cardinals on Friday, the Philadelphia Phillies are adding another reliever to their holiday wish list.

According to George A. King III of the New York Post, the Phillies have shown interest in former New York Yankees relief pitcher David Robertson. King added in his report that Robertson prefers to stay in the Northeast and will not sign with the Boston Red Sox.

The World Series champs reportedly had interest in the 33-year-old reliever, but believe he wants a three-year deal. Tim Dierkes of MLB Trade Rumors predicted that the 33-year-old Robertson could receive a three-year deal worth $33 million.

This past season with the Yankees, Robertson posted an ERA of 3.23 with 91 strikeouts over 69.2 innings pitched. In 2017, the right-handed reliever made his return to the Bronx after spending three seasons with the Chicago White Sox.

Over his short stint with the White Sox, Robertson racked up 84 saves with a 3.28 ERA. He also recorded 208 strikeouts in 159 innings pitched and had an average SO/9 of 11.8.

If the Phillies decide to sign Robertson, he would come as a cheaper option over Craig Kimbrel. It was reported earlier in the offseason that the former Boston Red Sox closer wanted a massive six-year, $100 million.

However, MLB insider Jon Heyman of Fancred wrote in his latest column that rivals believe Kimbrel's asking price has come down from $96 million to $86 million. But it is still hard to imagine the Phils signing Kimbrel over guys such as Robertson and Zach Britton, despite his reported price tag coming down.

Both Robertson and Britton have shown to be more consistent and reliable options at the end of the games, which is what the Phillies need heading into next season.