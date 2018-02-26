MLB Rumors: The latest on Jake Arrieta, Alex Cobb, Mike Moustakas

Spring training games started last week and some of the game's top free agents remain unsigned. What is the latest on the three best left, pitchers Jake Arrieta and Alex Cobb and third baseman Mike Moustakas?

Jake Arrieta, SP, formerly Cubs

Arrieta remains the biggest name, and after the former Cy Young award-winner was replaced in Chicago bu Yu Darvish, there hasn't been much news. What we do know is that several teams have been in talks with Scott Boras, Arrieta's agent. The 31-year-old wants a longterm deal but the fact that he hasn't signed yet means no one is offering one.

Teams interested: Phillies, Orioles, Nationals

Alex Cobb, SP, formerly Rays

It sounds as though Cobb — and other hurlers like Lance Lynn and Chris Archer — will be dominoes that fall after some kind of market finally solidifies for Arrieta. Cobb had 12 wins and a 3.66 ERA last year and is the second best starting pitching option left available.

Teams interested: Orioles, Brewers, Rangers

Mike Moustakas, 3B, formerly Royals

Moustakas hit 38 homers last year, is just 29-years-old but somehow remains a man without a team. His on base percentage was lower than many might want but it is surprising that he hasn't found a home. He's the kind of guy who could find a one-year pact with a contender like the Yankees if he wanted, but like Arrieta it sounds like he wants a more permanent home.

Teams interested: Mets, Braves, Royals