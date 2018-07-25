MLB trade rumors: Phillies checking on Reds Raisel Iglesias Amir Garrett

The Phillies are ramping up their activity on the trade market with the deadline inching closer.

The MLB trade deadline is officially less than a week away and the Philadelphia Phillies are ramping up their efforts in hopes of striking a deal. Over the last week, Manny Machado, Brad Hand, and Zach Britton have all been traded to different teams.

With all three players off of the market, Philadelphia is now turning to other options such as Mike Moustakas, Eduardo Escobar, and Curtis Granderson.

The Phillies also have their eyes on a group of relievers from a team in the N.L. Central.

Jon Paul Morosi of MLB.com reported earlier this week that the Phillies, Boston Red Sox, Colorado Rockies, and Atlanta Braves are among the teams that have checked in on Cincinnati Reds relievers Raisel Iglesias, Amir Garrett, David Hernandez, and Jared Hughes.

However, Morosi adds that out of the four relief pitchers, the Reds are not interested in moving Garrett.

The Reds, who are a bottom feeder in the N.L. Central, could be looking for a lot in return for Iglesias. This season, Iglesias is sporting a career-best 2.20 ERA with 19 saves and 47 strikeouts in 45 innings pitched.

The closer is also under team control for the next few seasons, becoming a free agent after the 2021 season.

Hernandez, however, may not cost the Phillies a ton due to him being on a two-year deal. The 33-year-old is having a career season too with an ERA of 1.75 and a record of 3-0.

Not to mention, Philadelphia is familiar with Hernandez, who pitched for the team back in 2016.

The former Phillies pitcher has struck out 35 batters over 36 innings pitched and has only given up one home run this season.

What would Iglesias or Hernandez add to the Phillies bullpen?

Nevertheless, the Phillies could use any of these relief pitchers to give them a boost in the late innings.

Right now, they are using a combination of Seranthony Dominguez, Victor Arano, Edubray Ramos, Tommy Hunter, and Pat Neshek in the bullpen to finish games.

While Dominguez, Arano, and Ramos have been impressive, Hunter has been a disappointment. This season, Hunter has a 4.37 ERA and a 10.8 HR/9, which is not good at all.

If the Phillies could replace Hunter with Hernandez or Iglesias that would be a solid upgrade, especially after missing out on acquiring Hand and Britton.

Additionally, Iglesias would give the Phillies a dynamic setup-closer combination with Dominguez.

The 23-year-old Dominguez is having a tremendous rookie season, posting a 2.10 ERA, nine saves and striking out 44 batters in 34.1 innings pitched. He also has an 11.5 K/9, which is the best out of Philadelphia's late-inning bullpen arms.

The Phillies, who have a record of 56-44, are in prime position to make the postseason for the first time since 2011 and could use an extra piece at the deadline.