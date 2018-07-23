MLB trade rumors: Phillies interested in Curtis Granderson

The Phillies are still on the hunt for another bat before the trade deadline.

The MLB trade deadline is only eight days away and the Philadelphia Phillies are searching many different avenues to upgrade their roster at certain positions.

One of those positions that the Phillies could be looking at is an outfielder. While all the attention has been on acquiring an infielder with some offensive firepower, Philadelphia could use the extra help in the outfield.

According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, the Phillies are talking with the Toronto Blue Jays about veteran outfielder Curtis Granderson. Rosenthal adds that Philadelphia is looking for a fourth outfielder, who can occasionally start and is a left-handed bat.

Granderson fits that exact mold of what the Phillies are inquiring about.

What would the Phillies be getting in Granderson?

This season, the 37-year-old outfielder is slashing .230/.337/.417 with nine home runs and 29 RBIs in 274 plate appearances.

Even though his numbers are not eye-popping, Granderson is hitting .240 with nine home runs and 27 RBIs against right-handed pitching this season. This is a vast improvement from what he is doing against left-handed pitching (.111/.273./.167).

If the Phillies were to acquire to Granderson, he would not cost them a top of the line prospect and would be an offensive upgrade over outfielder Aaron Altherr.

Speaking of Altherr, Philadelphia demoted the struggling outfielder to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday. This season, Altherr is slashing .171/.290/.305 with six home runs and 33 RBIs in 248 plate appearances.

This has not been a great season for Altherr, who has been the weakest link in Philadelphia's outfield. When you take a look at the Phillies' starting outfielders, all of them have at least 10 home runs -- Rhys Hoskins (16), Odubel Herrera (17), Nick Williams (11).

Furthermore, Granderson would also give the Phillies some flexibility in the outfield as he can play all three positions. In 81 games this season with Toronto, he has played 37 games in left field, 18 in right field and 2 in center field.

It should be interesting to see who the Phillies add at the trade deadline because one way or another there will be a new player on this team.