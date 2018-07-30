MLB trade rumors: Phillies interested in Andrew McCutchen

The Phillies are still on the hunt for another bat before Tuesday's deadline.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Phillies have been connected to players such as Curtis Granderson, Adam Jones, and Joey Gallo.

Out of the three outfielders listed, Jones will not be an option for Philadelphia or any other team as he will reportedly not waive his 10-5 rights and stay in Baltimore.

With that being the case, you can add a new name in the place of Jones.

MLB Network's Jon Paul Morosi reported on Monday that the San Francisco Giants are willing to listen to potential trade offers for veteran outfielder Andrew McCutchen, with the Phillies and Cleveland Indians having the most interest.

If you have noticed over the last couple of weeks, the Phillies and Indians are the two teams mentioned a lot when it comes to outfielders. Both teams had Jones on their radars and were discussed when it came to Gallo.

Therefore, it would not be a surprise to see Philadelphia and Cleveland both come away with an outfielder. It just depends on who makes a move first and what each team is willing to give up.

What would the Phillies be getting in McCutchen?

In regards to McCutchen, he is having a solid season with the San Francisco Giants. The 10-year veteran is slashing .253/.348/.405 with 10 home runs and 43 RBIs this season.

McCutchen is also set to be a free agent after this year, so it is in San Francisco's best interest to see what contending teams could offer them.

The former first-round pick is better known for his time in Pittsburgh, where he made a name for himself and helped the Pirates reach the postseason three consecutive years.

If the Phillies were to make a possible trade for McCutchen, it should not cost them a high prospect. The reasons for this is because he is 31-years old and will be a free agent.

McCutchen used to be a star in center field for the Pirates, but with the Giants this season, he's made the transition full-time to right field. This is good news for the Phillies as they could use an extra outfielder that can platoon with Nick Williams in right field.

This season, Williams' numbers almost mimic McCutchen's production. The 24-year-old outfielder is slashing .261/.333/.457 with 14 home runs and 39 RBIs.

The Phillies are in a tight battle with the Atlanta Braves for NL East crown and need to be aggressive in acquiring low-risk pieces for the stretch run. The Braves have already made one move, just like the Phillies and could be looking to do more.

Depending on what Philadelphia does by tomorrow's deadline, it could give them a leg up towards a postseason berth.