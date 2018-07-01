NBA rumors: Sixers interested in Jabari Bird, James Ennis

The Philadelphia 76ers are definitely star hunting when it comes to free agency as they reportedly have a meeting with the representatives of LeBron James.

However, they do have their eyes on a couple of couple lower-tier free agents that could give them some well-needed depth.

One of the free agents that they are interested in is Boston Celtics restricted free agent Jabari Bird, according to Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe. Washburn added that the Minnesota Timberwolves are also in the running for the services of Bird.

At the end of last month, the Celtics extended a qualifying offer to Bird.

The rookie guard out of the University of California did not play much for the Boston Celtics, this past season. In 13 games with the Celtics, he averaged 3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in only 8.8. minutes per game.

While his production in the NBA was nothing to get excited about, Bird did play well in the NBA G-League with the Celtics' affiliate, the Maine Red Claws. Bird was one of the players Boston signed to a two-way deal last season.

In 20 games with the Red Claws, Bird averaged 19.3 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.7 assists in 35.2 minutes per game. He also shot 51.7 percent from the field and 32.5 percent from three-point range.

Bird should not command a lot on the free agent market, so the Sixers can afford to wait to see what happens with him.

However, James Ennis has a few suitors for his services. According to Ian Begley of ESPN, the Sixers along with the Houston Rockets and Brooklyn Nets have expressed interest in signing the 28-year old free agent.

Ennis spent this past season with the Detroit Pistons, who also own his Early Bird rights. The Pistons acquired Ennis at the trade deadline from the Memphis Grizzlies.

Begley mentioned that the Pistons have made it a priority to re-sign him.

The former Long Beach State product averaged 7.5 points per game in 27 games with Detroit. Over his four-year NBA career, Ennis is averaging 6.4 points per game and shooting a modest 45.4 percent from the field and 35.9 percent from three-point range.