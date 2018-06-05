NBA rumors: Sixers reportedly add Monty Williams to coaching staff

The 46 year-old Williams is returning to the sidelines, after a short stint in the front office.

In the midst of Bryan Colangelo’s Twitter accounts investigation, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly made an addition to their coaching staff on Monday night.

Former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Monty Williams has agreed to join head coach Brett Brown’s coaching staff as a lead assistant, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Williams, who is only 46 years-old, spent the last two seasons as the San Antonio Spurs’ vice president of basketball operations. The former head coach is most likely replacing assistant coach Lloyd Pierce’s spot on the Sixers’ coaching staff. Pierce was named the new head coach of the Atlanta Hawks last month.

Williams was the head coach of the Pelicans for five seasons and led them to the playoffs twice. His best season as a head coach came in 2010-11, where New Orleans finished with a record of 46-36.

The Pelicans fired Williams in June 2015, after getting swept by the Golden State Warriors in the NBA playoffs. The following season he was named an associate head coach for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

However, Williams had to step away from coaching, due to the passing of his late wife, Ingrid, in February 2016.

Williams interviewed for the Milwaukee Bucks’ head coaching job earlier this spring. He did not get the position as the Bucks hired former Atlanta Hawks head coach Mike Budenholzer.

Williams played nine seasons in the NBA, including 21 games with the Sixers. In 2002-03 season with the Sixers, he averaged 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds a game.