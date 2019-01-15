NBA rumors: Sixers sign Corey Brewer to 10-day contract

After holding a couple of workouts this week to fill their vacant roster spot on the 15-man roster, the Sixers announced on Tuesday that they have signed veteran forward Corey Brewer to a 10-day contract.

Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer was the first to report about Brewer along with NBA veterans Jodie Meeks and Brandon Rush working out for the club on Monday.

In addition to this latest news, Kyle Neubeck of the PhillyVoice adds that Brewer will be available for Tuesday night's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The 32-year-old Brewer spent some time last season with both the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder. In 78 games with the two squads, he averaged 5.3 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 16.8 minutes per game.

The 11-year veteran was bought out by the Lakers last February and was immediately signed by the Thunder. Brewer played an instrumental role for Oklahoma City down the stretch, providing a nice scoring punch and defensive intensity.

With the Thunder, he averaged 10.8 points per game, while shooting 44.4-percent from the field and 34.3-percent from three-point range. Brewer also started in all six of Oklahoma City's playoff games against the Utah Jazz.

In that series alone, he logged 25.2 minutes (tied for a postseason career-high) and scored 6.2 points per game. Before his short stints in LA and Oklahoma City, Brewer spent three seasons with the Houston Rockets.

The 6-foot-9 swingman was originally drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves with the seventh overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft. In six seasons with the Wolves, Brewer averaged 9.9 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.8 assists in 27.4 minutes per game.

The former Florida Gator will have about five games to impress the Sixers' front office brass and possibly earn another 10-day contract. However, if things do not go to plan, the team will most certainly look to fill the spot with a variety of buyout candidates, which should become available over the next few weeks.